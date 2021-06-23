Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Going medieval

Hampshire Review
 10 days ago

As long as I’ve known him, my husband has loved medieval history. When we first began dating, he’d take his 1977 VW Bus to various medieval re-enactments throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. During the week, he was a college student with the last name Savage. Yet on many weekends, he was...

www.hampshirereview.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vw Bus#Celtic#Dragons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Traveltmj4.com

Travel Back to Medieval Times

Want to explore the Middle Ages and travel back to 1571? Whether you’re interested in jousting tournaments, food, or drinks, The Bristol Renaissance Faire has something for everyone! Joining us today is The Earl of Braden, Sir Maxxmillion, and he will tell us what’s in store at the Faire this summer.
ReligionCornell University

Podcast episode explores creation: medieval poems to Thai temples

“Crafting Belief from Medieval Dreamscapes to Thai Buddhist Temple,” a new episode of “The Humanities Pod” podcast, explores the language and materiality of belief through literary and anthropological methods of humanities research. “Medieval thinkers can help us reconfigure our relationships to other people, …our environment, and to objects and technologies...
Visual Artlcnok.com

Creating a Character for the Medieval Faire

This is the Seventy-Fifth article in a semi-permanent column for Stroud Arts that appears in the Stroud American. The mission of these articles is to inform, educate and inspire you, the reader, to Make Art Happen in your life and the life of our community. Over the next few weeks,...
San Marcos, TXSan Marcos Daily Record

Answers to Go

San Marcos Public Library 625 E. Hopkins St. 512-393-8200 I want my Q.grandchild to read some classics of literature, but do not know where to start. Can you give me some suggestions? The term “classic” has many A. meanings to different people. Often, librarians refer to classics as “perennial favorites”. Fortunately, the library has ...
ReligionPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

Bo Wagner | The relationship between religion and freedom

“When the religion of a people is destroyed, doubt gets hold of the higher powers of the intellect and half paralyzes all the others. Every man accustoms himself to having only confused and changing notions on the subjects most interesting to his fellow creatures and himself. His opinions are ill-defended and easily abandoned; and, in despair of ever solving by himself the hard problems respecting the destiny of man, he ignobly submits to think no more about them.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Only In Wisconsin

Most People Have No Idea A Medieval Church Is Hiding In Wisconsin

A stavkikre was a Christian church that was common across Europe during the Middle Ages. So what on earth is one doing in Washington Island, Wisconsin? This place is one that’s been puzzling Wisconsinites for quite some time, which is completely understandable, as it’s a total anachronism in our state! Today we’re going to get […] The post Most People Have No Idea A Medieval Church Is Hiding In Wisconsin appeared first on Only In Your State.
Religionthepostnewspaper.net

Brenda & The Bible: MIND YOUR HEART

I love the aroma of tomatoes ripening on the vine!!! It reminds me of the small farm I grew up on and it also brings to mind this column from a few years ago that is still so close to my heart … and actually yours. I hope you enjoy it …
Fairfield, TXfreestonecountytimesonline.com

The CHURCH should be a place for the Spiritually Wounded

Robert, a single father of two children walked in the backdoor of his local congregation. As with any normal Sunday, He was there to teach his Sunday school class. Right after Robert walked in, Maria, age 33 also entered the church house, she hurried to find her kid’s Sunday school class, and then find her own.
leadertimes.com

GOATS ON THE GO

When Monica Bealles Shields graduated from Ford City High School in 1994, she never expected to someday be spending the summer of 2021 with her goats Mack, Eddie, James, Puck and Whiskey at Crooked Creek Lake Park, which straddles Manor and Bethel townships. Shields’ crew of friends are just a few of the 57 goats she now owns with her […]
ReligionMountain Mail

Faith and misconceptions

Editor’s note: This column originally ran on July 6, 2018. The Bible has much to say about faith, and there are many misconceptions about faith. Faith is the basis of true religion. The Bible tells us in Hebrews 11:6, “But without faith it is impossible to please him …” One of the battlegrounds of faith is faith in God’s word.
Religionnwadventists.com

Spokane Slavic Church Experiences YouTube Success

The Spokane Slavic Seventh-day Adventist Church, in Spokane, Washington, has seen unexpected growth of their YouTube channel after they began livestreaming services during the pandemic. Their subscriber count grew from 538 in March 2020 to more than 4,940 currently. Since its start in April 2009, the church has uploaded more...
ReligionCynthiana Democrat

Grace Notes

Each night before we eat dinner, my husband prays. We’re usually in the kitchen dishing out food, swatting cats off the counter, as he’s asking God for strength for a friend or a blessing for me “because she’s cranky and needs one,” he’ll say. Lately my contribution to our nightly...
LifestyleBaldhiker

A Walk Through The Medieval Town Of Sandwich

The picturesque and bustling town of Sandwich boasts many treasures – from medieval houses and churches to riverside walks, boats trips and internationally renowned golf courses. There really are surprises and treasures around every corner, with something for everyone in the small town. Take a stroll around the narrow streets...
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

Indian Springs Holiness Camp Meeting is July 8-18 in Flovilla

After the pandemic forced the cancellation of the Indian Springs Holiness Camp Meeting last year, the annual gathering, which has happened each summer since 1890, returns to Flovilla from July 8 beginning at 8 a.m. to July 18 ending at 5 p.m. at the camp, located at 1518 Hwy. 42 South in Flovilla, just north of Indian Springs State Park.
ReligionThe Evening News

NANCY KENNEDY: However awkward they are, God hears our prayers

Each night before we eat dinner, my husband prays. I love the way he prays. We’re usually in the kitchen dishing out food, swatting cats off the counter, as he’s asking God for strength for a friend or a blessing for me “because she’s cranky and needs one,” he’ll say.
ReligionDaily Hampshire Gazette

Guest Columnist Marvin J. Ward: St. John Cantius Church’s unique architecture

St. John Cantius (SJC) Church is in the American Romanesque Revival style of architecture that was in fashion, along with the American Gothic Revival one, in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, but was much less common than the latter. The original Romanesque architecture developed, beginning c. 1000, in Burgundy, in France. It took ancient Roman arches. columns, and pillars as its points of departure, with the “barrel vault” as its ceilings and roofs. A “barrel vault” is shaped like a wine barrel cut in half from top to bottom, with several halves lined up in a row on top of round arches joining them and covering the gaps, with pillars supporting their ends. The much more ornate Gothic style with pointed arches and a peaked roof became dominant in the late 14th and early 15th centuries.
ReligionGallipolis Daily Tribune

Examining ‘true freedom’

One evening, long ago, our family shared together an evening devotion before bedtime. As we read the Bible together, we came to the place where it says, “… I have learned in whatever situation I am to be content. I know how to be brought low, and I know how to abound. In any and every circumstance, I have learned the secret of facing plenty and hunger, abundance and need” (Philippians 4:11b-12 ESV).
Coeur D'alene, IDnspiremagazine.com

Medieval Modern with Old World Charm

When Lindsay and Martine Gorrill decided to build their dream, lake view home in Coeur d’Alene, they knew exactly what they wanted: bold medieval accents with the comforts and openness of modern design. The couple also knew exactly whom they wanted to build it: Rich and Mary Boettcher of MB Builders.
College Station, TXBryan College Station Eagle

Sholom Aleichem, the Mark Twain of the Yiddish-speaking world

We have studied during these past few months some of the great works of Jewish literature. Until now these works have been written in the Hebrew language. This month, we examine a classic of Yiddish, and through the medium of Broadway this writer’s “work” became known throughout the world. Hebrew,...