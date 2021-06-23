Research Continues into Cost-Effective Production of PHA
Yield10 Bioscience, an agriculture bioscience company based in Woburn, MA, recently featured a presentation by Chief Science Officer Dr. Kristi Snell at the 2021 Synthetic Biology Engineering, Evolution & Design (SEED) conference on June 18. Snell described how Yield10 researchers programmed prototype plants with microbial genes based on a patent filed for new technology that produces camelina seed containing high levels of PHA bioplastic suitable for field production.www.plasticstoday.com