Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Stanford Football: 2021 Cardinal Season Preview and Prediction

By Athlon Sports
AthlonSports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStanford has not finished a season ranked in the Top 25 since 2017, but the 2020 Cardinal rebounded from a poor 2019 campaign to resemble the Stanford teams that won three Pac-12 titles between 2012 and 2015. The power-running game that had marked Stanford's ascent to national prominence was noticeably absent in 2019. It was slightly better in 2020, when the Cardinal went 4–2, including 4–1 when quarterback Davis Mills was in the starting lineup.

athlonsports.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford Football#American Football#Pac 12#Mormon#Cardinal#Ilb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
Stanford University
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLSporting News

Pac-12 coach rankings for 2021: Clay Helton remains on same shaky ground at USC

Our Pac-12 coaching rankings didn't change much for 2021, and that is a sign of the times for the conference. There is not a Pac-12 coach in our top 10 rankings among the 1-130 rankings for FBS coaches. The top seven coaches are ranked in the same order as 2020. It's tough to move up given the conference didn't put a team in the College Football Playoff and is coming off a season where every team in the league only played between four and seven games due to COVID-19.
NFLwesternherald.com

WMU football position preview: Cornerbacks

As summer football practices are in full swing at Waldo Stadium, Western Michigan cornerbacks coach Marvin Clecidor has his defensive backs in full swing in preparation for the upcoming fall season. “I feel like overall the preparation of our group has been outstanding, simply because I think the guys have...
College Sportssportsgamblingpodcast.com

Baylor Bears Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 677)

The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 team college football season preview edition with the Baylor Bears. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) is joined by host of the Locked On Baylor podcast (@LockedonBaylor) Garrett Ross (@_GarrettRoss) as the guys preview the upcoming Baylor Bears season. Will Dave Aranda find a way to win some of the close games he lost in year one? Will the offense come to life with the new addition of offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes? Can the Bears offensive line play make improvements? Will Aranda’s lockdown defense get even better? We talk it all on this special Baylor Bears edition of The College Football Experience.
College Sportssportsgamblingpodcast.com

Bowling Green Falcons Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 680)

The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 team season preview with the Bowling Green Falcons. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & Patty C (@PattyC831) breakdown the Falcons roster and upcoming season. Will Matt McDonald get the passing game going with Bowling Green? Why are the Falcons not running a triple option offense? Is Scott Loeffler on the hot seat? Will the run defense be able to stop anybody? Can Bowling Green get the ball rolling in the MAC? We talk it all on this special Bowling Green edition of The College Football Experience.
College Sportssportsgamblingpodcast.com

Boston College Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 679)

The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 college football team breakdown with the Boston College Eagles. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) recaps last season results and previews just what this years Eagles team could look like. Could Phil Jurkovec be one of the top QB’s in the ACC? Will Jeff Hafley and Eagles only get better in year 2? Do the Boston College Eagles have one of the best offensive lines in the ACC? Can the Eagles win some of their 50/50 games? We talk it all on this special edition episode of The College Football Experience.
College Sportssportsgamblingpodcast.com

Buffalo Bulls Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 681)

The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 team college football season preview with the Buffalo Bulls. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) and Patty C (@PattyC831) breakdown the Bulls roster and preview their upcoming season. Will the departure of Lance Leipold and several transfers be too much for the Bulls? Is newly hired Maurice Linguist the right man for the job? Will Kyle Vantrease and Kevin Marks Jr. lead the Bulls to a MAC Championship? Can the Bulls replace the key offensive linemen that departed? Are the Bulls and their program heading in the right direction? We talk it all on this special Buffalo Bull edition of The College Football Experience podcast.
College Sportssportsgamblingpodcast.com

Central Michigan Chippewas Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 684)

The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 team breakdown with the Central Michigan Chippewas. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & Patty C (@PattyC831) recap last season and preview their upcoming roster and season. Will Jim McElwain turn the corner this year and perhaps take CMU to the MAC Championship? Who do the Chippewas go with at quarterback? Is there a better one two punch in the MAC then Kobe Lewis & Lew Nicholls? Will Central Michigan find themselves bowling come December? Can the pass defense improve from a season ago? We talk it all on this Central Michigan episode of The College Football Experience.
College Sportssportsgamblingpodcast.com

BYU Cougars Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 682)

The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 team breakdown with the BYU Cougars. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & Patty C (@PattyC831) recap last season and touch on this years roster and expectations. Can BYU put together another magical year? Will the Romney brothers take over college football? Is Kalani Sitake underrated as a head coach? Should BYU go back to the Mountain West? Will this be the year BYU finally gets Utah? Can BYU fix the defensive line? We talk it all on this special BYU Cougars edition of The College Football Experience.
College Sportssportsgamblingpodcast.com

Clemson Tigers Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 688)

The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 team college football preview with the Clemson Tigers. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) welcomes on Host The Press Box on 1055 The Roar and Deputy Editor at Clemson SI Brad Senkiw (@BradSenkiw) to talk Clemson Tigers Football. Will Clemson be able to dominate the ACC yet again? How will the Tigers replace the loss of so many key players? Will the Tigers offensive line improve? Does Clemson have their best group of wideouts ever? Will Brent Venables ever take a head coaching gig? Who wins the head to head season opener vs the Georgia Bulldogs? We talk it all on this special Clemson Tiger edition of The College Football Experience.
College Sportssportsgamblingpodcast.com

Cincinnati Bearcats Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 687)

The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 team season preview with the Cincinnati Bearcats. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & Patty C (@PattyC831) recap the Bearcats great run a season ago and breakdown how this years roster will do against the 2021 schedule. Can Cincinnati make the College Football 4 team invitational? Can the Bearcats take down two Indiana schools with Notre Dame and Indiana? Could Cincinnati slip up within the AAC? How does losing DC Marcus Freeman effect this team? We talk it all on this special Cincinnati Bearcat edition of The College Football Experience.
California Statesportsgamblingpodcast.com

California Golden Bears Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 683)

The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 team season preview with the California Golden Bears. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & Patty C (@PattyC831) break down the roster and predict the upcoming Golden Bears season. Is Justin Wilcox an underrated head coach? Will new OC Bill Musgrave be able to get more big plays from Cal’s offense? Can the Golden Bears fix the special teams woes? Is Cal flying under the radar in the Pac 12 North? Is Chase Garbers ready to take the next step and lead the Golden Bears to a Pac 12 North title? We talk it all on this special California Golden Bear edition of The College Football Experience.
College Sportssportsgamblingpodcast.com

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 689)

The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 team college football preview series with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) is joined by NC Nick (@NC_Nick) as the duo breaks down the upcoming Coastal Carolina roster and schedule and predict just how the Chanitcleers will do this season. Will Coastal Carolina make it two Sun Belt Championships in a row? Is Jamey Chadwell going to stick around in Conway, South Carolina? Is Grayson McCall the best quarterback in the nation that no one has heard of? Who will the Chanticleers turn to in the run game? Will Coastal Carolina be even better on defense then a season ago? We talk it all on this special Coastal Carolina edition of The College Football Experience.
College Sportssportsgamblingpodcast.com

Duke Blue Devils Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 692)

The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 college football team preview with the Duke Blue Devils season preview. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) , Patty C (@PattyC831) & NC Nick (@NC_Nick) dive into the Blue Devils roster and project just how this upcoming season could go. Will David Cutcliffe get Duke back to a bowl game and a ACC Coastal contender? Can Gunnar Holmberg get the Duke offense rolling again? Do the Blue Devils go as Mataeo Durant goes? Did Duke win the transfer portal in the ACC Coastal? Can Duke find a way to improve their defense? We talk it all on this Duke Blue Devil edition of The College Football Experience.
Colorado Statesportsgamblingpodcast.com

Colorado State Rams Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 691)

The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 college football team preview with the Colorado State Rams. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & Patty C (@PattyC831) analyze the Rams roster and predict the upcoming seasons outcome. Will Steve Addazio succeed in Fort Collins in a non covid season? Will Todd Centeio develop in this offense and improve his numbers from a season ago? Will the Rams run game be dominate? Can Colorado State fix the special teams woes? Will the Rams avoid upset spots against South Dakota State and Toledo? We talk it all on this special Colorado State Rams edition of The College Football Experience.
College Sportssportsgamblingpodcast.com

Florida Gators Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 695)

The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 college football team season preview with the Florida Gators. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & Patty C (@PattyC831) break down the Gators current roster and project just how they’ll do in the 2021 season. Will Dan Mullen quickly rebound? Is Emory Jones the next great Florida Gators quarterback? Can the Gators run the ball better this year? Will Florida be able to fix their defensive woes? We talk it all on this special Florida Gator edition of The College Football Experience.
Omaha, NENCAA.com

Meet the Cardinal and their mustaches, as Stanford lives to see another day at the CWS

OMAHA, Neb. — Beware the mustaches. This was a different Stanford Cardinal bunch Monday, not the unsteady victims of that ugly 10-4 three-error loss to North Carolina State two days before when the College World Series began and bad news immediately fell upon their heads. Know what Stanford looked like Monday? Coach David Esquer can answer: “A team that didn't want to end their season, didn't want to go home and that wants to get some momentum and keep playing.”
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Kyren Williams, Notre Dame RB | NFL Draft Scouting Report

Will Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams’ NFL Draft scouting report translate at the professional level? Upon review, the answer is likely yes. He was one of the best running backs in the nation in 2020, and now, Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams returns as not only a CFB standout but an exhilarating prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft. Williams’ scouting report is flush with potential, and as he showed last season, he can be a dynamic, versatile weapon for an offense. How does Williams win, and how does he project to the NFL?
Stanford, CAStanford Daily

Stanford’s season ends in heartbreaking fashion

Stanford’s (39-17, 17-10 Pac 12) season came to a close on Wednesday in a heartbreaking 6-5 loss to Vanderbilt (47-16, 19-10 SEC) that came down to the final out of the ballgame. Clinging to a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the ninth with two out and senior RHP Brendan...