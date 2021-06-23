Stanford Football: 2021 Cardinal Season Preview and Prediction
Stanford has not finished a season ranked in the Top 25 since 2017, but the 2020 Cardinal rebounded from a poor 2019 campaign to resemble the Stanford teams that won three Pac-12 titles between 2012 and 2015. The power-running game that had marked Stanford's ascent to national prominence was noticeably absent in 2019. It was slightly better in 2020, when the Cardinal went 4–2, including 4–1 when quarterback Davis Mills was in the starting lineup.athlonsports.com