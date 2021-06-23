Stanford Football: 2021 Cardinal Season Preview and Prediction

The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 team college football preview series with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) is joined by NC Nick (@NC_Nick) as the duo breaks down the upcoming Coastal Carolina roster and schedule and predict just how the Chanitcleers will do this season. Will Coastal Carolina make it two Sun Belt Championships in a row? Is Jamey Chadwell going to stick around in Conway, South Carolina? Is Grayson McCall the best quarterback in the nation that no one has heard of? Who will the Chanticleers turn to in the run game? Will Coastal Carolina be even better on defense then a season ago? We talk it all on this special Coastal Carolina edition of The College Football Experience.