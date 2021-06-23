Anna Mae (Winans) Wilmoth
WESTON — Anna Mae (Winans) Wilmoth, 78, departed this life Thursday, June 17, 2021, following a brief illness. She was a resident of Stonerise Nursing Home in Nutter Fort, WV. Anna Mae was born on January 16, 1943, in Camden, WV, daughter of the late Brent F. Winans and Alta M. (Puffenbarger) Winans. She was united in marriage on July 15, 1991, to Shirley Frederick Wilmoth, who preceded her in death on September 4, 2018. Anna Mae was also preceded in death by three brothers: Brent (Cecil) Winans, Robert Lee Winans and William Edward Pope.www.wvnews.com