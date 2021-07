A year ago, Pfizer was just one of many pharma companies around the globe racing to develop a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Today, of course, the drugmaker’s mRNA vaccine, which it developed with the German firm BioNTech, has emerged as one of the world’s most effective and widely used weapons against the virus. The company, which has forecasted $26 billion in COVID-19 vaccine revenues this year, is quickly scaling up production. So far, Pfizer has shipped more than 700 million doses of the vaccine to 101 countries or territories around the world; roughly 179 million of those shots have so far been administered in the U.S.