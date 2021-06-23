Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Slippery Rock, PA

SRU hires Ivory Dunlap as director of the Office for Inclusive Excellence

sru.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. – When Ivory Dunlap set foot on Slippery Rock University’s campus shortly after being hired as SRU’s new director of the Office for Inclusive Excellence, she was already thinking about walking around campus in someone else’s shoes –– those of the students. A native of Butler and an SRU graduate, Dunlap will be well-suited to relate to students in her work that will focus on diversity, equity and inclusion from a student affairs perspective.

www.sru.edu
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Butler County, PA
Education
City
Slippery Rock, PA
Slippery Rock, PA
Education
County
Butler County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sru#Diversity And Inclusion#Elementary Education#Sru#Biracial#Oie#Office Of Pennsylvania#La Roche College#The Women S Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Live Updates: Tropical Storm Elsa lashes Florida Keys

Tropical Storm Elsa is churning near Florida, drenching the southern part of the state. It is passing near the Florida Keys before moving near or over parts of the state's west coast later on Tuesday. As of 11 a.m., Elsa was about 65 miles west-northwest of Key West and 215...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Sha'Carri Richardson left off Olympic team after marijuana test

Suspended sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been left off the U.S. Olympic team roster released by USA Track and Field on Tuesday after she tested positive for marijuana, meaning she won't compete at the Tokyo Olympics. “First and foremost, we are incredibly sympathetic toward Sha'Carri Richardson's extenuating circumstances and strongly applaud...

Comments / 0

Community Policy