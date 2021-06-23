SRU hires Ivory Dunlap as director of the Office for Inclusive Excellence

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. – When Ivory Dunlap set foot on Slippery Rock University’s campus shortly after being hired as SRU’s new director of the Office for Inclusive Excellence, she was already thinking about walking around campus in someone else’s shoes –– those of the students. A native of Butler and an SRU graduate, Dunlap will be well-suited to relate to students in her work that will focus on diversity, equity and inclusion from a student affairs perspective.