Cooksburg, PA

July programs set for Cook Forest

By Josh Walzak
Courier-Express
 11 days ago

COOKSBURG – The following programs are planned during July at Cook Forest State Park:. • Friday, July 2 at 9 p.m. — “Evening Lecture Series: Measuring Pennsylvania’s Champion Hemlocks.” Where are Pennsylvania’s largest hemlocks located? How are they measured? Who finds these things anyway? Meet at the Park Office Conference Room for a slide show tour of Pennsylvania’s champion hemlock trees. Many are found at Cook Forest, but not all of them.

