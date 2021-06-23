July programs set for Cook Forest
COOKSBURG – The following programs are planned during July at Cook Forest State Park:. • Friday, July 2 at 9 p.m. — “Evening Lecture Series: Measuring Pennsylvania’s Champion Hemlocks.” Where are Pennsylvania’s largest hemlocks located? How are they measured? Who finds these things anyway? Meet at the Park Office Conference Room for a slide show tour of Pennsylvania’s champion hemlock trees. Many are found at Cook Forest, but not all of them.www.thecourierexpress.com