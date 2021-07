As physician practices look for ways to build volume and engagement, it’s critical to thoughtfully consider it all from the point of view of patients and consumers. With the COVID-19 vaccine becoming more widely adopted, the US is slowly starting to emerge from the pandemic. While some things, like in-person gatherings, are starting to go back to pre-pandemic normal, there is still a long way to go when it comes to financial recovery. This may seem especially daunting for physician practices, with gross revenue losses estimated at $67,774 per physician in 2020.