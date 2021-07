This news comes from a study at Scotland’s University of Edinburgh that tested how music affects the performance of runners who feel mentally fatigued. Study author Shaun Phillips, Ph.D., noted that “mental fatigue is a common occurrence for many of us, and can negatively impact many of our day-to-day activities, including exercise. Finding safe and effective ways to reduce this negative impact is therefore useful.” The researchers reported that the interval running capacity among the mentally fatigued fitness enthusiasts was moderately greater with music than without music and was the same as when the participants were not mentally exhausted. The study is the first to investigate the effect of listening to music playlists on endurance running capacity and performance when mentally fatigued.