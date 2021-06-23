Thoughts on the communion document, Juneteenth holiday

I would like to share a couple thoughts on some things happening in the country these days. Perhaps there are people “out there” who could clarify some things for me. First, let me say I have absolutely nothing against Catholics. Bishops have recently voted to draft a document stating who can and cannot receive communion. I have no idea how it will be worded, but from the publicity out there, it seems they are targeting politicians, in particular President Joe Biden and others who disagree with some of their views. If you are a layperson who is not regularly asked for your point of view, I guess you are OK. The phrase “separation of church and state” appears nowhere in the Constitution but is still frequently referenced. I think the church, while maintaining this is a church document, is meddling in state business. It cannot back a candidate from the pulpit, but this is awfully close. Could this cause the church, Catholic or otherwise, to lose its tax-exempt status?