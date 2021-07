The big day for kids showing chickens at the Pawnee County Fair is July 29. That’s the day of the poultry show. Last year, they had 116 entries with 16 different classes. Rodney Nightingale, the 4-H Poultry Superintendent, said there is a lot involved in showing chickens. The kids take the birds out of their cages, handle the birds, set them up, pose them, and make them look their best for the…