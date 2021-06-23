Ronald J. Monka, 82, of Manitowoc, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at River’s Bend Health Services under the care of Holy Family Memorial Hospice. He was born on August 4, 1938 in Two Rivers to the late Zeno and Irene (Wisneski) Monka. Ronald attended and graduated from Washington High School with the class of 1956. He went on to attend the Manitowoc County Teachers College and U.W. Oshkosh completing his bachelor’s degree in 1967 and his master’s degree in 1972. Ronald served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1957 until 1962. In 1963 he married Mary Ann Marx and she preceded him in death on December 1, 1982. He then married Gail Kolar on August 14, 1987 in Manitowoc. Ronald had a teaching career that spanned 32 years in the Two Rivers Public School District, retiring in 1997.