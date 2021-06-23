Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

‘It's Heartbreaking': Teammates Mourn High School Football Player Who Drowned in Lake Havasu

By Jonathan Lloyd
NBC San Diego
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Canoga Park High School football team gathered Monday to remember a 16-year-old teammate who drowned in Lake Havasu during a family vacation. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said the body of 16-year-old Isaiah Benz of Canoga Park was located around 10 a.m. on the bottom in the lake’s South Basin in about 35 feet of water. Search teams used divers and sonar technology to look for the teen Sunday but had to call off the effort at night fall.

www.nbcsandiego.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Lake Havasu#Drowning#Accident#Mohave County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
Kansas StateKVOE

Area High School football players to play in Kansas Shrine Bowl

3 area high school football players will be playing in the 48th annual Shrine Bowl game in Hutchinson Saturday night. Playing for the East squad will be Olpes Jordan Barnard, Lyndons Miles Kitselman, and Osage Citys Dane Whalen. Olpe football coach Chris Schmidt and Osage City football coach Andrew Gantenbein...
Corbin, KYCorbin News Journal

Corbin High School’s ‘Reelin’ Redhounds’ back on Lake Hartwell for second day of fishing at High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship

Corbin High School’s “Reelin’ Redhounds” are back on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina this morning for the second day of bass fishing in the 2021 High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship. In the world finals, Corbin’s team of Leighton Cornett and Dylan Prewitt lead the Redhounds entries, standing...
Canton, OHAlliance Review

Canton South freshman football player drowns in Lake Erie

A Canton teen drowned Monday in Lake Erie, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office. The agency identified the victim as 13-year-old Omarion Baker, who had been swimming at Villa Angela Beach at 16301 Lakeshore Blvd. in Cleveland. Omarion went under while swimming, said Jeff Tolman, Cleveland Metroparks communications...
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Football Player/Sprinter Kegan Bratton is Auto Butler Male Athlete Of Month For Alton High School

EDWARDSVILLE - Alton High track sprinter Kegan Bratton recently graduated and is now headed for Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, but he leaves behind some excellent contributions to both the Redbirds track and football teams. Bratton was injured in the latter part of the Redbirds' track and field season and didn’t finish in the final meets, but he had a strong start this year. He was seventh in the prestigious Winston Brown Invitational Meet early in the season with a time of 11.6 Continue Reading
Brentwood, CAPosted by
The Press

Brentwood mourns the loss of Liberty High School student Matías Rogers

On June 16, a head-on motor vehicle collision on Sellers Avenue between Delta and Sunset roads claimed the life of 16-year-old Matías Rogers, a phenomenal student and accomplished track and cross-country athlete. The news shocked the community, as Rogers’ personality and friendliness had touched the hearts of many. According to the California Highway Patrol press release, the young man was proclaimed deceased at the scene. The two other individuals involved in the accident were quickly transported to John Muir with critical injuries. News of the death of Rogers greatly impacted the lives of an innumerable amount of people. Outside of his family, Rogers had a positive impact on the lives of his coach, teammates, and educators that had him in their classes.
Lawrenceburg, INWRBI Radio

Lawrenceburg community mourns passing of 14-year-old LHS football player

Lawrenceburg, IN — The Lawrenceburg community is mourning the passing of Brady Gabbard. The 14-year-old Lawrenceburg High School sophomore football player passed away Friday night, just weeks after he was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. The lights at high school football stadiums and athletic fields throughout the area and beyond...
Panama City, FLWJHG-TV

Bay High School community mourns the loss of recent graduate

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At just 18 years old and just weeks after graduation, Maddie Hayes had her whole life ahead of her. Saturday morning, her life was cut short in a car crash. “Maddie made us all better for having the opportunity to know her,” Bay High Principal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy