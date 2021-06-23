‘It's Heartbreaking': Teammates Mourn High School Football Player Who Drowned in Lake Havasu
Members of the Canoga Park High School football team gathered Monday to remember a 16-year-old teammate who drowned in Lake Havasu during a family vacation. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said the body of 16-year-old Isaiah Benz of Canoga Park was located around 10 a.m. on the bottom in the lake’s South Basin in about 35 feet of water. Search teams used divers and sonar technology to look for the teen Sunday but had to call off the effort at night fall.www.nbcsandiego.com