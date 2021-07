Megan Lempka is the new Assistant Branch Manager at Union Bank and Trust in Pawnee City. She replaces Caralyn Friedly who accepted a position with PCAL. “I’ve been at the bank since October 2019. My husband Caleb and I moved here from Elm Creek, NE in July of 2019. My husband teaches and coaches at HTRS. We have two boys-Zeb who is 4 and Rex who is 10 months old. We also have a German Shepherd…