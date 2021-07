2011-10 Years Ago About 275 cyclists are expected to arrive in Pawnee City around noon, or possibly earlier, on Thursday, June 23, 2011, with the Tour de Nebraska bicycle ride. A Welcome to Pawnee City reception will be set p at the Pawnee City Historical Society’s Irene LeSeur Resource Center on the east side of town. The AmeriCorps team will act as greeters for the cyclists, who will be…