Optec International's Newly Acquired Subsidiary WeShield, A New York Based MedTech Company, Releases First Shareholder Update

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN), one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors, today announced the following transactions: 1) entered into a definitive purchase agreement to sell its Oxford Global Resources ("Oxford") business unit to an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm, and 2) acquired the Infor business unit of Avaap ("Infor Business Unit"), a modern enterprise solutions integrator with deep domain expertise in healthcare and manufacturing across the U.S. and Europe. The Company also increased its financial estimates for the second quarter of 2021.