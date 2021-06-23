Authorities say man beat girlfriend, led sheriff's deputy on a chase in Breckinridge County, Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man was arrested in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, after authorities say he beat his girlfriend and led a sheriff's deputy on a chase. According to an arrest report, a woman called 911 at about 8 p.m. Monday to report that someone in a red truck had broken the lock on her gate and was trying to break into her property on West Highway 86 in Webster, Kentucky.