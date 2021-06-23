Cancel
Science

China's EarthLab begins trials as country's first facility exploring Earth system interactions

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Earth is a sphere, and it comprises spheres: atmosphere, hydrosphere, cryosphere, lithosphere and biosphere -- in short, all of the cycles that interact to influence Earth's weather and climate. Now, to better research how the spheres interact and impact the planet, China is launching EarthLab in Beijing. On June 23, after EarthLab's opening ceremony, researchers will begin trials to demonstrate the facility's ability to integrate simulations and observations to more accurately project outcomes and provide a scientific foundation to predict and mitigate such things as natural weather disasters.

#Earth Sciences#Solid Earth#Climate System#Tsinghua University#Iap Cas#European#Chinese
