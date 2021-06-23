Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Special Weather Bulletin

By Sign In Join
whidbeylocal.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article..EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon highs in the 90s and possibly near 100 Saturday and Sunday. WHERE...Portions of westernl Washington. WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Monday afternoon. IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for...

www.whidbeylocal.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#Preparedness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
Related
Dawson County, MTweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Dawson, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 13:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-03 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Dawson; Wibaux EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 103. For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 94 expected. * WHERE...Dawson and Wibaux Counties. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to midnight MDT Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Canyon County, IDweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 20:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-05 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 98 to 108 in the lower valleys. * WHERE...Lower Treasure Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Canyon County, IDweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 20:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-05 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 98 to 108 in the lower valleys. * WHERE...Lower Treasure Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Malheur County, ORweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Oregon Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 19:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Oregon Lower Treasure Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 98 to 108 in the lower valleys. * WHERE...Lower Treasure Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Canyon County, IDweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-04 03:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-05 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 97 to 107. * WHERE...Lower Treasure Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Custer County, MTweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Custer, Northern Rosebud, Treasure by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-04 02:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-05 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Custer; Northern Rosebud; Treasure EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot temperatures of 100 to 105 degrees are forecast to continue through today. Temperatures will only cool off to around 70 degrees at night. * WHERE...Treasure, Custer and Northern Rosebud. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...This prolonged period of hot temperatures increases the threat of heat related illnesses for those with prolonged exposure.
Daniels County, MTweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Daniels, Eastern Roosevelt, Northern Phillips, Northern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 13:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-03 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Daniels; Eastern Roosevelt; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley; Richland; Sheridan EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 101. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Alpine County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 15:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-03 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on Boca Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle now. Don`t be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Strong wind gusts and lightning pose an immediate danger to boaters. Gusty winds will cause a rapid increase in wave heights which may capsize small boats. This storm will affect travelers on Interstate 80 east of Truckee. Drivers should expect strong gusty cross winds with rapid visibility reductions. Heavy rainfall will result in ponding of water. Slow down when encountering heavy rain and turn on your headlights. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties STRONG STORM ALONG INTERSTATE 80 NEAR BOCA RESERVOIR At 320 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Boca Reservoir. This storm was nearly stationary. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Heavy rain will also accompany this storm. Locations impacted include Boca Reservoir, Prosser Creek Reservoir, Glenshire-Devonshire Cdp, Hirschdale, Boca Campground.