Lane Closure, Interbay Blvd. Between South Dale Mabry Hwy And South Himes Ave

TAMPA, Fla. – Beginning at 9am today, the westbound lane of Interbay Boulevard will be closed between South Dale Mabry Hwy and South Himes Avenue while the Tampa Water Department repairs a water main break.

Barricades and flaggers will be located in the area to assist with traffic flow. Please use caution when driving in the area. Modifications may be necessary during the course of the work.

The completion of the work with a return to normal traffic patterns is expected by 5pm, Thursday, June 24.

Work schedules are contingent upon weather conditions.

“The staff and crews of the Tampa Water Department appreciate everyone’s patience during this time,” said Tampa Water Department in a statement.

