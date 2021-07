Sometimes, smack in the middle of an ordinary day, something so completely unordinary happens and everything about it just stops us right in our tracks. You've heard of people pinching themself to see if they're really experiencing what they believe they are, right? The first time I spotted it, I had to pinch myself too. And then I rubbed my eyes. And then, I turned my car around for another look to really make sure I saw what I thought I saw.