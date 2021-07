Ann I. Beyer

Ann Inanda Beyer, age 87, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Mary’s Home in Manitowoc, 12 days after a positive COVID diagnosis. Ann was born on May 4, 1933 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Judge Osuld and Mary (Stella Engeldinger) Bredesen. She was a 1950 graduate of Lincoln High School and a graduate of the Green Bay School of Cosmetology. She married Merwyn Frank Beyer Jr. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Manitowoc on May 10, 1952. Ann worked for many years as a CNA until her retirement. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo Blvd. In her spare time Ann enjoyed reading, gardening and camping.