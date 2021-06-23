Cancel
Maps.me Announces New Cashback Partnership with Booking.com

 10 days ago

Leading Offline Mapping Platform Launches Exciting New Reward Program. ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Maps.me has announced a new partnership with Booking.com that will enable users to earn cashback rewards in their Maps.me digital wallet. Users of the world's most popular offline mapping tool will be able to earn up to 10% cashback when booking travel through a special integration of leading digital travel platform Booking.com in the Maps.me app.

#Cashback#Us Dollars#Europe#Maps Me Digital#Maps Rewards#Maps Me Wallets#Swiss#Fortune 500#Maps Me 2 0#Sim
Lifestyle
Technology
Credit Cards
Viva Wallet announces partnership with Fraudio

Greece-based online payments facillitator Viva Wallet has teamed with Netherlands-based AML solutions provider Fraudio to tackle the elimination of payment fraud and money laundering. This strategic partnership aims to provide Viva Wallet's customers both on the merchant acquiring and card issuing sides access to a secure payment infrastructure for all...
CTERA Announces Technology Partnership with Varonis

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. CTERA, the edge-to-cloud file services leader, announced a new partnership with Varonis to integrate the Varonis Data Security Platform with the CTERA Enterprise File Services Platform. The joint solution offers data classification, audit log processing, and auditing capabilities to defend sensitive data from theft, leakage, and loss. Together, CTERA and Varonis allow organizations to modernize their file services while simplifying compliance with regulations such as GDPR, SOX, and HIPAA.
TravelPulse and Tripscout Announce Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, NY (June 24, 2021) — TravelPulse, the web’s premier news and information source for travel advisors and millions of consumers, is teaming up with the world’s largest social-first travel network and No.1 ranked app for trip planning, Tripscout. The partnership brings together TravelPulse’s award-winning travel content and Tripscouts’ massive travel recommendation platform.
Internet Data Center Service Provider Xunpusen Announces New Partnership With Leading Ecommerce Brand

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology announced that the Company’s operating subsidiary, Xunpusen Technology Co., Ltd. an innovative communication services and Internet Data Center (“IDC”) business provider, has entered into a new partnership with one of China’s reputable e-commerce brands, covering the areas of server hosting services and broadband speed improvement.
Konsentus launches Open Finance solution

Konsentus has announced that it has expanded its product range to help accelerate the digital transformation journey from Open Banking to Open Finance. Konsentus Verify, an Open Banking fraud and risk management service, is ready to support Open Finance. The company has responded against a backdrop of increasing risk and fraud concerns, brought about by the expanding Open Data economy, to enable Konsentus Verify to validate Open Finance participants – both regulated and non-regulated organisations.
Sucden Financial Announces Partnership with Refinitiv

Sucden Financial, a leading multi-asset clearing and liquidity provider, today announced that the company has formed a partnership with Refinitiv, one of the leading providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, to distribute market insights and premium in-depth investment research through the Eikon platform of Refinitiv. Sucden mentioned in an...
Cambridge Global Payments Announces New Partnership with Steamchain Corp.

Cambridge Global Payments (“Cambridge”), a FLEETCOR company (NYSE: FLT) and a provider of integrated cross-border payments and currency risk management solutions, and Steamchain Corp. (“Steamchain”), a technology platform focused on helping to reduce the cost of currency conversion, currency fluctuation risk and cumbersome document flow, are pleased to announce they have partnered to bring a tailored solution to help companies in the global shipping and logistics industries, simplify sending and receiving payments with their global partners.
TeraBlock Announces Partnership With Binance Cloud

TeraBlock Announces Partnership With Binance Cloud. TeraBlock announces its partnership with Binance Cloud. The partnership helps solve liquidity and security problems that TeraBlock might face. TeraBlock, an automated crypto trading platform, announces its partnership with Binance Cloud. Through this, TeraBlock is expected to solve liquidity and security problems that they...
Mobileum Partners with GSMA in Launch of Blockchain based Telecom Business Network

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), a leading global provider of analytics solutions for roaming and network services, security, risk management, testing, and monitoring, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by GSMA to operationalize the recently announced GSMA eBusiness Network. The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators with almost 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem GSMA's ambition is to create global inter-operator connectivity by fostering a multi-party, multi-vendor, and ledger agnostic environment. The new commercial-grade industrywide blockchain network will provide mobile operators with a single interface to a comprehensive set of wholesale roaming services, improving operational efficiency, cutting costs, mitigating errors and disputes, and advancing overall industry cooperation and innovation.
Mastercard, Eazy Team To Provide Digital Payment Tools To SMBs

Mastercard and Bahrain-based Eazy Financial Services are working together to equip small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and micromerchants with online payment technologies and access to financial services, according to an announcement. “Partnering with FinTechs is an important part of how we reshape and advance the digital payments landscape. We are...
AID:Tech gets USD 3.5 mln to build digital ID infrastructure

AID:Tech has raised USD 3.5 million from Affinidi (seeded by Temasek), through its sister company, to build a digital identity infrastructure. Nakhla Ventures, angel investors Josue Estrada (COO at Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative), and Richard Wang (Partner at Draper Dragon) also participated in the Series A round. AID:Tech is a blockchain focused fintech, founded in 2016 with the vision of popularising Digital Wallets for payments and pay-outs. Their flagship consumer offering is the Global Wallet Solution (GWS) that assists customers and consumers to process payments and disbursements, using blockchain technology.
Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTC PINK:CYAP) Releases Features Of Friendly and Fast Food Delivery, Groceries and Courier App

According To Statista, The Online Food Delivery Segment Is Projected To Reach US$182,327m By 2024. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTC PINK:CYAP), a company that intends to focus on using strategic investment strategies to fund, incubate, launch, and grow profitable, multiple businesses as wholly-owned subsidiaries, is pleased to announce its current development of the Friendly and Fast Food Delivery, Groceries and Courier App. Friendly and Fast is anticipated to be a world-wide application, which Cyber Apps intends to initially launch in the USA and then expand to other markets, including Europe, Canada, Australia and others.
SALESmanago LLC & Aghreni Technologies Pvt Limited (Brand – Kenscio), India announces Marketing & Support Services Partnership to offer Customer Data and Experience Platform

SALESmanago, a leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) provider in Europe & USA and Encircl LLC , a fully owned US subsidiary of Aghreni Technologies Pvt Ltd , headquartered in Bengaluru, India, owner of the popular brand ‘Kenscio’ and a leading Digital Marketing products and services company serving customers globally announced the marketing and support partnership to promote SALESmanago’ s bestselling AI-drivenCustomer 360° Platform for Global customers and in particular to Indian enterprises.
Strands and Credolab Bring Smart Money Management to Banks

Barcelona, Spain-based Strands and Singapore’s credolab announced a partnership this week that will give banks a new solution to help their customers make better decisions with their finances. The collaboration will embed credolab’s credit scoring technology into Strands personal finance management platform, giving banks the real-time ability to obtain relevant customer insights with embedded risk assessments.
Angle PLC announces Issue of Equity

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that following the exercise of employee options, it has issued and allotted 48,333 new Ordinary shares of £0.10 each ('New Ordinary Shares') in the Company. The New Ordinary Shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in the Company.