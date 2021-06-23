Cancel
Outstanding organic solar cells' performance achieved by using new technology

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganic solar elements with the self-assembling molecular-thin layer (SAM) of hole-transporting material, the technology, which was used in producing a record-breaking tandem solar cell, achieved 18.4 power conversion efficiency. The invention of Lithuanian chemists working at Kaunas University of Technology (KTU), commercialized by several global companies proved versatile and applicable to different solar technologies.

News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Science
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
SoftwareEurekAlert

Language technologies: Zoom acquires KIT's spin-off kites

Karlsruher Institut für Technologie (KIT) "The Corona pandemic has clearly demonstrated the enormous importance of ICT technologies for our working environment and our everyday lives. For many years, the KIT scientists have been researching into suitable language technologies that have been applied successfully by the kites team," says Professor Holger Hanselka, President of KIT. "The fact that Zoom is now acquiring this spin-off and driving the expansion of the team in Karlsruhe is a logical step that makes these promising solutions available to the greater public. Zoom's investment in further research in Karlsruhe is a great asset for KIT, the city, and the entire Karlsruhe region."
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Tiny tweaks to sparkle: Editing light-emitting organic molecules via surface modification

(Nanowerk News) Many researchers in the field of materials science constantly seek novel and versatile platforms that can be used to tailor materials to match their intended use. One example of this are covalent organic frameworks (COFs), an emerging class of crystalline porous polymers with a favorable set of fundamental properties, namely crystallinity, stability, and porosity. This combination makes them, in theory, adjustable to many modern applications.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

New nanotechnology will enable a 'healthy' electric current production inside the human body

(Nanowerk News) A new nanotechnology development by an international research team led by Tel Aviv University researchers will make it possible to generate electric currents and voltage within the human body through the activation of various organs (mechanical force). The researchers explain that the development involves a new and very strong biological material, similar to collagen, which is non-toxic and causes no harm to the body's tissues.
ChemistryEurekAlert

New characterisation strategy proves promising in high-purity metal separation

KeAi Communications Co., Ltd. Metals with similar chemical properties are usually extracted together, which limits the opportunities to separate high-purity metals. To increase those opportunities, it's important to understand how different metal species act during the solvent extraction process. Researchers from the Institute of Process Engineering (IPE), of the Chinese...
Agriculturenanowerk.com

Researchers use multivalent gold nanoparticles to develop efficient molecular probe

(Nanowerk News) Cells play a precise game of telephone, sending messages to each other that trigger actions further on. With clear signaling, the cells achieve their goals. In disease, however, the signals break up and result in confused messaging and unintended consequences. To help parse out these signals and how they function in health -- and go awry in disease -- scientists tag proteins with labels they can follow as the proteins interact with the molecular world around them.
ScienceEurekAlert

Synthetic biology circuits can respond within seconds

Synthetic biology offers a way to engineer cells to perform novel functions, such as glowing with fluorescent light when they detect a certain chemical. Usually, this is done by altering cells so they express genes that can be triggered by a certain input. However, there is often a long lag...
ScienceScience Daily

Ultrathin semiconductors electrically connected to superconductors

For the first time, University of Basel researchers have equipped an ultrathin semiconductor with superconducting contacts. These extremely thin materials with novel electronic and optical properties could pave the way for previously unimagined applications. Combined with superconductors, they are expected to give rise to new quantum phenomena and find use in quantum technology.
ChemistryNature.com

Encapsulate α-MnO nanofiber within graphene layer to tune surface electronic structure for efficient ozone decomposition

Major challenges encountered when developing manganese-based materials for ozone decomposition are related to the low stability and water inactivation. To solve these problems, a hierarchical structure consisted of graphene encapsulating α-MnO2 nanofiber was developed. The optimized catalyst exhibited a stable ozone conversion efficiency of 80% and excellent stability over 100 h under a relative humidity (RH) of 20%. Even though the RH increased to 50%, the ozone conversion also reached 70%, well beyond the performance of α-MnO2 nanofiber. Here, surface graphite carbon was activated by capturing the electron from inner unsaturated Mn atoms. The excellent stability originated from the moderate local work function, which compromised the reaction barriers in the adsorption of ozone molecule and the desorption of the intermediate oxygen species. The hydrophobic graphene shells hindered the chemisorption of water vapour, consequently enhanced its water resistance. This work offered insights for catalyst design and would promote the practical application of manganese-based catalysts in ozone decomposition.
ChemistryEurekAlert

Developing new techniques to build biomaterials

Scientists at the University of Leeds have developed an approach that could help in the design of a new generation of synthetic biomaterials made from proteins. The biomaterials could eventually have applications in joint repair or wound healing as well as other fields of healthcare and food production. But one...
ScienceEurekAlert

Significant increase in impact factor ratings for Bentham Science journals

Clarivate has recently published the latest edition of Journal Citation Reports® providing information for the category ranking and Impact Factor ratings of the indexed journals in 2020. Bentham Science journals have performed well and received outstanding Impact Factor rankings this year. 35 out of our 40 ranked journals have secured a higher Impact Factor, while 5 journals have, more or less, maintained their ratings.
ScienceEurekAlert

Innovation massively expands view into workings of single cells

Researchers have devised a way to multiply by more than ten-fold the accessible details of gene activity in individual cells. It's a big leap in the effort to understand cancer development, brain function, immunity and other biological processes driven by the complex interactions of multitudes of different cell types. Organs...
ChemistryEurekAlert

Sodium solid electrolyte combining high conductivity with electrochemical stability

Toyohashi University of Technology (TUT) A research team from the Department of Electrical and Electronic Information Engineering at Toyohashi University of Technology developed a chlorine (Cl) substituted Na3SbS4 solid electrolyte for use in all-solid-state sodium (Na) ion batteries. Compared to the sample without a Cl substitution, the ionic conductivity of the Na3SbS4 solid electrolyte where sulfur (S) was partially substituted with Cl improved by up to three times. The team also demonstrated that the Cl-substituted Na3SbS4 has a crystal structure framework that allows Na ions to move easier in three dimensions, and they discovered that the Cl substitution showed superior stability with Na metal anodes.
ScienceEurekAlert

Context in science reporting affects beliefs about, and support for, science

BUFFALO, N.Y. - How the media frame stories about science affects the public's perception about scientific accuracy and reliability, and one particular type of narrative can help ameliorate the harm to science's reputation sometimes caused by different journalistic approaches to scientific storytelling, according to a new study led by a University at Buffalo researcher.
AstronomyEurekAlert

Microwave radiation features and lunar regolith parameters inversion of the Rümker region

China's lunar exploration project can be divided into three steps: "orbiting", "landing" and "returning". At present, the first two have been completed, and the third step, "return", will be achieved by the CE-5, which is the first sample return satellite of China and is expected to drill at a depth of no less than 2 m and bring back about 2 kg of scientific samples. In June 2017, the landing region of CE-5 lunar probe was selected as the Rümker region, which is located in the northern Oceanus Procellarum on the lunar near side and has a long volcanic history and complex geological composition.
ChemistryPhys.org

An innovative method for producing complex molecules

A team of researchers at the Department of Chemistry and Pharmacy at Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) has successfully solved the problem of finding a straightforward, cost-effective process for producing hexaarylbenzene molecules with six different aromatic rings. These molecules are important functional materials. The results were published in the journal Angewandte Chemie.
Scienceacs.org

Postdoctoral Research Associate Position at Oak Ridge National Laboratory

The Chemical Sciences Division (CSD) at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) invites outstanding applications for a postdoctoral research associate to simulate mineral nucleation and aggregation reactions using atomic-scale and/or coarse-grained molecular simulations. As a postdoc, you will utilize high performance computing and rare event methods to work with a team of scientists in the CSD to model chemical reactions important for mineral nucleation, growth and oriented aggregation processes. That mechanistic information will be incorporated into process-based models that can describe rates and locales of precipitation measured by experimentalists. The position resides in the Geochemistry and Interfacial Sciences Group in the Chemical Sciences Division, Physical Sciences Directorate (PSD) at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL).
Environmentchemistryworld.com

Engineering microbes to degrade contaminants

Allonnia is using synthetic biology to tackle major environmental challenges like PFASs, metals and plastic waste. A US waste remediation start-up is using synthetic biology to address major environmental challenges like per- and poly-fluorinated substances (PFASs). Allonnia, formed in late 2019 and based in Boston, aims to build technology that can eat harmful chemicals in the environment and restore natural habitats.
ScienceEurekAlert

Nano-scale borate bioactive glass: Next generation material for skin-healing

Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences. Recently, with the help of a steady-state strong magnetic field experimental device, scientists constructed nano-scale borate bioactive glass (Nano-HCA@BG), which can effectively reduce the biological toxicity of borate bioglass, improve the biocompatibility of the glass, and promote the effect of borate bioglass on skin repair.
Energy Industrytechnologynetworks.com

Converting Carbon Dioxide Into Valuable Fuel

Researchers today are looking for ways to convert CO2, which is rapidly accumulating in the atmosphere, into other valuable organic products. Now, scientists from the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology in South Korea have proposed a reaction for the highly selective production of 1-butanol, a valuable alternative fuel, by electrochemical reduction using copper phosphide electrodes. Their findings offer a new insight on the use of Cu-based electrocatalysts for the electroreduction of CO2.
ChemistryPhys.org

A transformative metasurface based on a zerogap embedded template

A research team, led by Professor Dai-Sik Kim in the Department of Physics at UNIST has developed a new technique of predefining the crack pattern on a flexible substrate by a sequential deposition of metallic layers which leads to a formation of a'"zero-nanometer gap', or a 'zerogap,' between the adjacent lateral patterns.

