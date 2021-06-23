Cancel
Lotto Belgium Tour: Wiebes wins stage 1

By Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 10 days ago
Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) surged across the line for the sprint win on stage 1 of the the Lotto Belgium Tour, ahead of Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium National Team). Barbara Guarischi (Movistar) completed the podium in third for the second day of racing. With her second-place finish, D'Hoore takes over the...

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

