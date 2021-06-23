Cancel
Surprise 5.9% drop in new home sales; prices hit record high

Detroit News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington – Sales of new homes fell unexpectedly in May and the 5.9% retreat was the second consecutive monthly decline even as the median price hit an all-time high. The May sales decline pushed sales to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 769,000, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. That followed a 7.8% sales decline in April, a figure that was revised lower from what was initially thought to be a drop of only 5.9%.

