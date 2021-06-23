Surprise 5.9% drop in new home sales; prices hit record high

A microgrid company in Woods Cross, Utah may have a solution for Elon Musk's sustainability challenge for Bitcoin mining. "Cryptocurrency is a good idea on many levels and we believe it has a promising future, but this cannot come at a great cost to the environment," Musk tweeted. "Tesla has suspended vehicle purchases using Bitcoin (because) we are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel."