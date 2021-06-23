Cancel
Florida State

Joseph Webster, MD, Joins Digestive and Liver Center of Florida

By Submit Local News Here
orlandomedicalnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Digestive and Liver Center welcomes Joseph Webster, MD, MBA, FACP, a new Gastroenterologist to the team in July. Dr. Webster earned his Medical Degree at the University of Miami Medical School. His Residency, the last year of which he served as Chief Resident, and Fellowship were taken at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. Dr. Webster earned an MBA in Healthcare Management from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BS in Pharmacy from Florida A&M University.

