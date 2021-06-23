Seth Lipka, MD, Joins Digestive and Liver Center of Florida

The Digestive and Liver Center welcomes Seth Lipka, MD, a new Gastroenterologist to the team. Dr. Lipka earned his medical degree in Netherlands Antilles at American University of the Caribbean, completing his Internal Medicine Residency in East Meadow, New York at Nassau University Medical Center then becoming Chief Resident at the Morsani College of Medicine at University of South Florida, where he also earned a Gastroenterology Fellowship in the Digestive Diseases and Nutrition Division.