While it seems freedom of speech is under attack now more than it has been at any other time in recent memory, one place where that is not the case is the U.S. Supreme Court. Time and again, the high court has upheld the protections of the First Amendment. That was so again last week in a case involving a high school cheerleader who had made her displeasure with school officials and cheerleading sponsors abundantly clear on social media — and been punished for it.