Milby wins Republican Primary for Wayne County Sheriff

On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, the Wayne County Republican-designated candidate for Sheriff, Rob Milby, retained his place on the Republican line for that position in November. Following a designation by the Party in January, Milby was challenged by Steve MacNeal, a Republican candidate who also ran for the seat at the January Designating Convention. MacNeal, a Macedon Police Sergeant launched a strong challenge, especially with supporters from his hometown of Walworth and those who knew him through his family business in Macedon.