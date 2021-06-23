New Bronson South Haven Hospital Celebrated by South Haven Rotarians
Rotarians the world over are well known for being champions of the communities in which they live and serve and that is certainly the case this week in South Haven where members of the South Haven Rotary Club celebrated the opening of the communities new $22 million Bronson South Haven Hospital on Tuesday, June 22nd with a tour of the state-of-the-art facility, highlighted by the presentation of two Rotary grants totaling nearly $17,000.