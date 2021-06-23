Cancel
Hampshire County, WV

Lights, camera, action

Hampshire Review
 10 days ago

I can picture it now: "Fresh out of college, a young writer, naïve about the ways of the world, finds herself working for a small newspaper in a sleepy mountain town. With her uncommon wit, dangerously good looks and wicked street smarts, will she be able to find her place in the hills of Hampshire County? Or will small town relationships, gossip and politics eat her alive? See it all in what will certainly be the film of the decade: 'New Kid in the Holler.'"

