ASRock Announces The 10 Liters DeskMini Max Concept PC

Upgraded synth gets a new granular engine and advanced shape modulator 22/06/21. Krotos has announced Concept 2, the latest version of what they describe as their powerful but simple to use synth plugin. Krotos founder and CEO, Orfeas Boteas told us, "Time is valuable for those working in sound creation, often the technology gets in the way which stifles their creativity. We wanted to give creators access to a rich sound design palette and let their imagination run wild without having to spend time learning how to use it. With Concept 2, you can get lost in the music, not the manual."