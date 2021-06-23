ASRock Announces The 10 Liters DeskMini Max Concept PC
TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jun 23, 2021 – The leading global motherboard, graphics card, and small form factor PC manufacturer, ASRock, proudly announces its 10 liters concept PC, the DeskMini Max for AMD platform. DeskMini Max is the ultimate DeskMini series built for a variety of applications. This product supports the latest AMD Ryzen™ CPU and APU, discrete graphics card as well as up to 128GB DDR4 U-DIMM memory with the proprietary motherboard. It provides exceptional performance for daily computing, gaming, business, home entertainment, and content creation.hexus.net