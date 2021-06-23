Cancel
UEFA

The Latest: German papers, broadcasters display rainbows

By Associated Press
newscenter1.tv
 10 days ago

Numerous German newspapers and broadcasters have displayed rainbow flags on their front pages, social media profiles or on-screen logos. It follows UEFA’s refusal to let Munich illuminate its stadium in rainbow colors in a show of support for LGBT people for a European Championship match between Germany and Hungary. The...

www.newscenter1.tv
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

Germans fly rainbow flags at Hungary match to support LGBTQ rights

MUNICH, June 23 (Reuters) - A protester waving a rainbow flag invaded the pitch ahead of Germany's Euro 2020 clash against Hungary on Wednesday night, and fans outside and inside the stadium carried similar banners to show their support for LGBTQ rights. Munich's mayor had wanted the Allianz stadium to...
UEFAPosted by
TheDailyBeast

European Soccer Chiefs Block ‘Political’ Rainbow Light Display for Hungary Team

UEFA has blocked a request from the mayor of Munich to have the German city’s soccer stadium lit up in rainbow colors for a Euro 2020 match against Hungary. Mayor Dieter Reiter had asked permission to light up the stadium for Germany’s final group game at the postponed Euro 2020 tournament as “an important sign of tolerance and equality” after the passage of an anti-LGBTQ law by the Hungarian parliament. But UEFA said Tuesday that it wouldn’t allow the request. In a statement, the European soccer body described homophobia and other forms of discrimination as “a stain on society” and a big problem for football. “However UEFA, through its statutes, is a politically and religiously neutral organization,” the statement went on. “Given the political context of this specific request—a message aiming at a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament—UEFA must decline this request.”
UEFAWorld Soccer Talk

No UEFA action for German ‘keeper Neuer’s rainbow armband at Euro 2020

Berlin (AFP) – The German FA has said it will not be punished by UEFA for the rainbow-coloured captain’s armband Germany skipper Manuel Neuer has worn during Euro 2020 in solidarity with gay pride this month. The German Football Association (DFB) said it has received a letter from European football’s...
UEFAPosted by
Forbes

UEFA Blocks LGBT+ Rainbow Display At Munich Stadium

Europe’s soccer governing body UEFA has rejected Munich city council’s request to illuminate the Allianz Arena football stadium in rainbow colors for Germany’s Euro 2020 match against Hungary Wednesday, deeming it a political statement given the recent passing of an anti-LGBT+ law by Hungarian parliament. Key Facts. In a statement...
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Euro 2020: German clubs to light up stadia in rainbow colours as Uefa blocks Allianz Arena request

A number of German clubs will light up their stadia in rainbow colours during Wednesday night’s Euro 2020 game between Germany and Hungary.The move comes as a response to Uefa blocking a request from Munich mayor Dieter Reiter to illuminate the Allianz Arena as the government body believes it has a “political context”.The home grounds of FC Cologne, Augsburg, VfL Wolfsburg, Hertha Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt will all take part.Others are showing solidarity in different ways: Mainz’ stadium only lights up in red and white so they will do that while Werder Bremen have put up Pride flags outside...
UEFAsemoball.com

The Latest: Neuer given go-ahead to wear rainbow armband

The German soccer federation says UEFA has given the go-ahead for goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to wear a captain's armband with the rainbow colors at the European Championship. The German soccer federation says UEFA has given the go-ahead for goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to wear a captain's armband with the rainbow colors at the European Championship.
UEFAcapradio.org

German Stadiums Will Show Their Rainbow Colors To Support Hungary's LGBTQ Community

Soccer stadiums across Germany will light up with rainbow colors during a match Wednesday between Germany and Hungary, in part to protest a decision from the Union of European Football Associations denying Munich's request to illuminate its arena. They're also showing solidarity with Hungary's LGBTQ community after the rival country...
UEFAnewscenter1.tv

The Latest: Munich mayor wants stadium lit in rainbow colors

Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter will write to UEFA to ask for permission for Germany’s stadium to be lit up in rainbow colors as a sign against homophobia and intolerance when the team plays Hungary on Wednesday at the European Championship. Reiter tells news agency dpa “this is an important sign...
UEFALexington Clipper-Herald

UEFA Deny Allianz Arena Rainbow Display Request

Munich denied in bid for rainbow-colored stadium to protest Hungary law. For Germany's soccer match vs. Hungary, Munich wanted to light its stadium in rainbow colors in protest of Hungarian legislation seen as anti-LGBT.
Soccernorthwestgeorgianews.com

German broadcaster apologises after bias complaints at Euro match

Berlin — German public broadcasters ARD have apologised in connection with Euro 2020 match commentary after allegations of bias. Viewers complained that long-time commentator Tom Bartels had sympathised too much with Denmark in the broadcast of their 4-1 victory against Russia on Monday which saw them into the last 16.
UEFAsemoball.com

The Latest: UEFA rejects Munich request for rainbow colors

UEFA has declined the Munich city council's application to have its stadium illuminated in rainbow colors for Germany's final group game against Hungary at the European Championship. The Latest on soccer's European Championship:. UEFA has declined the Munich city council's application to have its stadium illuminated in rainbow colors for...
AnimalsThe Independent

Endangered Madagascan lemurs never seen in Europe go on display at German zoo

A critically endangered lemur species never before seen in Europe has gone on display at Germany’s Cologne Zoo. Ziggy and Justa are coquerel sifakas, delicate leaf-eaters from Madagascar that require expert care. They are also known as “dancing” lemurs because of the way they move with their arms up. The...
UEFAsemoball.com

The Latest: Person with rainbow flag runs on field in Munich

A person with a rainbow flag ran onto the field and held it up in front of the teams during the Hungarian national anthem before the European Championship game against Germany. A person with a rainbow flag ran onto the field and held it up in front of the teams during the Hungarian national anthem before the European Championship game against Germany.