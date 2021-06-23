Cancel
Boston, MA

Chang-Diaz to run for governor in 2022

Dorchester Reporter
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonia Chang-Diaz, the first Latina elected to the Massachusetts Senate, has set her sights on the office around the corner. The Jamaica Plain Democrat on Wednesday said she’s seeking the governor’s suite in 2022. Her campaign launched a video and fundraising appeal that took aim at “insiders” on Beacon Hill,...

dotnews.com
