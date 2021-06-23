Cancel
Arizona State

House Made of 3D-Printed Concrete Goes Up in Arizona

By Jeff Rubenstone
enr.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA print nozzle sweeps back and forth around a small plot in Tempe, Ariz., and the walls of a single-family home begin to take shape. Two technicians keep an eye on the gantry-mounted 3D concrete printer and a small group of Habitat for Humanity volunteers are on hand to pitch in as needed, but the nozzle just goes, building the home layer by layer. After the walls are printed, construction of the house will be completed by traditional means and the home will eventually go to a family selected by Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona.

Tempe, AZ

Father, daughter build bond in 3D-printed house

TEMPE, Ariz. — A print head programmed to follow the preset coordinates of a digital blueprint squeezes out a layer of specialized concrete mix, like frosting on a cake. Then it gingerly tracks back in the opposite direction, spreading another concrete layer, smooth as butter, then another, building up layer after layer.
3D Printed House Shows Potential Affordable Housing Solution

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A revolutionary way to build homes is coming to Virginia that could be a potential solution to constructing more affordable houses. You might have heard of a 3D printer making small, plastic items for doll furniture and models, but 3D printers can also make life-size projects, including a 1,550-square-foot home planned for South Richmond.
A 3d printed house is being built in Richmond

WATCH NOW: Richmond's first 3D printed house is seen as a way to help fill affordable housing needs. A revolutionary way to build homes is coming to Virginia that could be a potential solution to constructing more affordable houses.
