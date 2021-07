Bitcoin remains the most influential cryptocurrency, but over 7,000 cryptocurrencies and other digital assets exist. Ethereum is leading what is known as Altcoins, and it is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Bitcoin and Ethereum both suffer from excessive network fees and scaling problems, and the third generation of cryptocurrencies is where the most significant potential emerges. They incorporate fixes to existing issues and continue to gain market share in one of the most competitive sectors. Adoption gathers pace, but global regulators pose a threat and challenge to all assets in this class.