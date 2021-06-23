LG Velvet 2 Pro hands-on images surface on the web

LG’s exit from the smartphone market evoked mixed reactions. On the one hand, it wasn’t exactly surprising given the company’s ailing mobile business, but, on the other hand, it was still a sad fate to befall one of the former giants of that industry. Despite its best efforts, LG wasn’t able to make its last phones a reality, including what would have been the world’s first commercial rollable phone. It also canceled the more “normal” LG Velvet 2 Pro, codenamed LG Rainbow, which suddenly popped up out of nowhere to give LG fans a glimpse of what could or should have been.