LG Velvet 2 Pro hands-on images surface on the web
The LG Velvet 2 Pro may no longer be commercially available but the phone has been sighted somewhere. Images of the LG Velvet 2 Pro aka LG Rainbow have surface on the web. A regular leakster shared live and hands-on photos of the smartphone although we’re not sure about the origin. We just known it’s from a YouTuber in Korea. A phone review is anticipated because of the images and we’re very much curious about the phone especially since LG Mobile has officially exited the mobile business.androidcommunity.com