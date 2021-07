This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. Leading cryptos corrected sharply over the past weeks. The Graph (GRT) is a top-tier crypto in 52nd place. China is about to roll out a digital yuan, making the world’s second-leading economy the first to embrace fintech. After making highs in April and May, Bitcoin and Ethereum prices suffered substantial corrections. The Chinese ban on crypto mining and a crackdown on the asset class is likely responsible for selling that more than halved prices from the 2021 all-time highs.