We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Apple is known for many things: Groundbreaking products, revolutionary designs, and being home to some of the best products in the tech world. One thing they’re not known for? Sales. That makes snagging these highly sought-after products at a discounted price a rarity. Luckily for you, if you head over to Amazon’s Prime Day section within the next 24 hours, you may just be able to treat yourself to one of your most wished-for Apple products that are on sale! From MacBooks and iPads to AirPods and even Beats headphones, there are some awesome discounts on Apple products that you won’t want to miss out on. Check out six of our favorite Apple deals you can score this Prime Day!