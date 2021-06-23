Google app for Android crashes after update, here’s a quick fix
The Google app makes it easier for anyone to search. There is the browser version but the specific app offers other interesting features. We’re not sure how many of you use it but for those who do, you may be experiencing some error. There have been reports that the mobile app for Android is repeatedly crashing especially after the last update rollout. If you’re wondering if another update can fix that, you can try these steps first as suggested by our source.androidcommunity.com