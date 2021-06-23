Broccoli City Festival 2021 Headlined by Lil Baby, Snoh Aalegra and Moneybagg Yo
Broccoli City Festival is back! The festival that unapologetically celebrates black culture, has announced the ninth edition, headlined by Lil Baby. Broccoli City Festival 2021, presented in partnership with Live Nation Urban, will return to the newly redeveloped RFK Stadium Campus on Saturday, October 2, 2021, featuring performances by Lil Baby, Snoh Aalegra, Moneybagg Yo, Lucky Daye, Rubi Rose, Justine Skye, Soulection, Moechella and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25th at 10:00 a.m. EST, exclusively via www.BCFestival.com.thesource.com