Broccoli City Festival 2021 Headlined by Lil Baby, Snoh Aalegra and Moneybagg Yo

With the summer in full swing, numerous artists have been bringing out some incredible projects and it seems like the releases won't be slowing down anytime soon. This is great news for hip-hop fans everywhere, as every single week, they are getting blessed with some huge releases from the biggest artists in the game. Just last week, we saw new albums from Doja Cat and Tyler, The Creator. This week, we got projects from Yungeen Ace, G Herbo, and even Young Buck, and we're sure some of you are giving these albums a thorough listen.