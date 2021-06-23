Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Broccoli City Festival 2021 Headlined by Lil Baby, Snoh Aalegra and Moneybagg Yo

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroccoli City Festival is back! The festival that unapologetically celebrates black culture, has announced the ninth edition, headlined by Lil Baby. Broccoli City Festival 2021, presented in partnership with Live Nation Urban, will return to the newly redeveloped RFK Stadium Campus on Saturday, October 2, 2021, featuring performances by Lil Baby, Snoh Aalegra, Moneybagg Yo, Lucky Daye, Rubi Rose, Justine Skye, Soulection, Moechella and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25th at 10:00 a.m. EST, exclusively via www.BCFestival.com.

thesource.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucky Daye
Person
Snoh Aalegra
Person
George Floyd
Person
Justine Skye
Person
Moneybagg Yo
Person
Lil Baby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Live Nation Urban#Broccoli City#Broccoli City#Ig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Celebritiestheboxhouston.com

Lil Uzi Vert Allegedly Gets In Fight With SAINt JHN & Beats Ex-Girlfriend

According to TMZ, Lil Uzi Vert & rapper SAINt JHN got into a fight over Uzi’s ex Brittany Byrd. Allegedly the Philly rapper pulled up to a local cafe to confront SAint JHN. Things may have gone left as reports have stated that Uzi allegedly struck his ex-girlfriend in the stomach with his gun. Following that everyone scattered the scene and Lil Uzi Vert’s ex Brittany was taken to the hospital and plans on filing a police report. More news to come as the story develops.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Doja Cat, G Herbo, & Big Sean Highlight "Fire Emoji" This Week

With the summer in full swing, numerous artists have been bringing out some incredible projects and it seems like the releases won't be slowing down anytime soon. This is great news for hip-hop fans everywhere, as every single week, they are getting blessed with some huge releases from the biggest artists in the game. Just last week, we saw new albums from Doja Cat and Tyler, The Creator. This week, we got projects from Yungeen Ace, G Herbo, and even Young Buck, and we're sure some of you are giving these albums a thorough listen.
Tallahassee, FLWCTV

Lil Baby, Lil Durk performing in Tallahassee this summer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Artists Lil Baby, Lil Durk and Moneybagg Yo are coming to Tallahassee this summer. On Thursday, August 26, Lil Baby & Friends will take the stage at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets went on sale Friday, and can be purchased...
Petsthesource.com

Lil Baby and Pooh Shiesty Joins BigWalkDog for “Whole Lotta Ice”

It’s BigWalkDog season and his new video “Whole Lotta Ice” brings in Lil Baby and Pooh Shiesty. The 1017 rapper flashes all the ice in the video, very reminiscent of his So Icy CEO, Gucci Mane, and unites two of the hotest in the game with him proving to be a stamp of his own talent.
CelebritiesPosted by
Club 93.7

Here Are 20 Signs You’re a Lil Baby Fan

Lil Baby was the rap MVP of 2020. Last year, the Atlanta rapper used albums like the multiplatinum-selling My Turn and songs like “Emotionally Scarred” and “We Paid” with 42 Dugg to certify himself as one of rap’s most promising young talents. In 2021, he’s going for back-to-back trophies. So far, he’s off to a good start with his collaborative project, The Voice of the Heroes with Lil Durk.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Big30 & Yo Gotti Are “Too Official” On New Collaboration

Fresh off collaborations with the likes of Gucci Mane and Moneybagg Yo, rising Memphis rapper Big30 is keeping his foot on the gas with the release of his new single, “Too Official” featuring Yo Gotti. Check it out below – and free Pooh Shiesty.
Celebritiesthesource.com

MoneyBagg Yo Shuts Down Fan Concerned about Chlorophyll Challenge

Moneybagg Yo just released the visual to his hit single “Wockesha” this week, that included an appearance from Lil Wayne. While the song depicts his love for lean, NLE Choppa began a challenge where he called out rappers who glorify the use of drugs in their music, challenging them to make healthier choices and better their lifestyle.
MusicHipHopDX.com

Moneybagg Yo & Lil Wayne Praise The Lean Double Cup In 'Wockesha' Video

Moneybagg Yo has a thing for a cup of lean. His fascination with the drink is so intense that his hit song “Wockesha” is all about the highs and lows of the syrupy drug. The song peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100 and helped Moneybagg Yo’s A Gangsta’s Pain top the Billboard 200 in its first and third week on the chart respectively. On Wednesday (June 30), Moneybagg Yo dropped the trippy visual to “Wockesha” with some help from Lil Wayne.
Musicthesource.com

Brent Faiyaz & Drake Link For New Neptunes Produced Track ‘Wasting Time’

Brent Faiyaz & Drake will officially release their first collaboration tonight. Since January fans have anticipated Drake’s upcoming 6th album, Certified Lover Boy. Back in March, he dropped Scary Hours 2. The 3-pack EP, that featured Lil Baby and Rick Ross, was a lite warm-up for what’s to come. While...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign Share New Song With Mac Miller: Listen

Dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign have linked up for a new song called “I Believed It,” which features a verse from the late rapper Mac Miller. The song will appear on Dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign’s upcoming joint project, which will be released on OVO Sound; a release date has not yet been announced. Listen to “I Believed It” below.
Entertainmentthesource.com

H.E.R.’s Second ‘Lights On Festival’ Sold Out

The second annual ‘Lights On Festival’ curated by Grammy award-winning artist H.E.R is sold out after 24 hours. The singer announces the news to her 4.5 million followers on Instagram. “24,000 TICKETS SOLD OUT IN 24 HOURS?!?!?!? THANK YOU GOD!!!!! THANK YOU TO THE FANS OF REAL R&B!!!!!!!!!!!! I can’t...
MusicGenius

Doja Cat Explains Why She Included Smino & JID On Her Last Two Albums

Doja Cat’s new album, Planet Her, arrived with some high-profile features from superstar artists like The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, but it also spotlighted rising Dreamville rapper JID on the track “Options.” It follows her inclusion of St. Louis rapper Smino on 2019’s Hot Pink track “Won’t Bite.” In a recent interview with Ebro Darden, Doja explained her motivation for putting both artists on her projects.
Musicmxdwn.com

Rap Duo Lil Baby and Lil Durk to perform at Barclays Center on 10/7

Lil Baby will be performing at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center with fellow rapper Lil Durk on Thursday, October 7th as part of their Back Outside tour. Tickets range from $39.00-$170.00 dollars and can be purchased on third party websites like Ticketmaster. The show is all ages and begins at 8:00pm, with doors scheduled to open at 7:00pm.
Celebritiesradionowindy.com

Silk Sonic, Lil Nas X & The Best Performances From The 2021 BET Awards

You can always count on award shows to deliver some pretty awesome performances. Well the 2021 BET Awards delivered just that and some surprising moments. Cardi B revealed she was pregnant with baby #2, Lil Nas X had everyone’s timeline lighting up with his performance and so much more! It’s hard to fit everything in one post but if you missed it here were some of the best performances and moments of the night.