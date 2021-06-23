Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Ohio Craft Brewers Association releases economic impact study (11% decline in craft beer production volume in 2020)

By Pretty Much a Press Release
craftbrewingbusiness.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic derailed years of steady growth in Ohio’s craft brewing industry, according to the Ohio Craft Brewers Association’s biennial economic impact study. The state’s independent craft breweries were responsible for a total economic impact of $880.7 million in 2020, a decline from the $967.1 million generated in 2018. The study, commissioned by the association and conducted by Silverlode Consulting, reports an 8.9 percent decrease in economic impact and an 11 percent decline in craft beer production volume attributable to the pandemic, but an increase in the number of operating breweries and the number of people directly employed by them.

www.craftbrewingbusiness.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Craft Beer#Craft Breweries#Craft Brewers#Food Drink#Beverages#Silverlode Consulting#The Brewers Association#Codo Design#Ocba#Covid#Ohiocraftbeer Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinksshankennewsdaily.com

IRI Update: Premium Wine, Spirits-Based Cocktails Continue To Climb

For the fourth consecutive month, retail sales of spirits were down in IRI channels compared to the same time periods last year, which were at the height of the pandemic lockdown period. Spirits volumes decreased 3.3% during the 4-week period ending June 13 year-on-year, while IRI dollars fell 4.8% against the corresponding month last year, which was marked by a surge in off-premise buying as the on-premise shut down.
Drinksdrinks-insight-network.com

Jerome Pellaud of ZX Ventures at AB InBev on brewing and product superiority

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know. I recently met with Jerome Pellaud, General Partner, at the Beverage Fund of ZX Ventures, the global investment and innovation group of Anheuser-Busch InBev. We discussed flavor, neuroscience, and creating a superior customer experience. Find out here…
Oklahoma Statekiowacountypress.net

Oklahoma's beer industry a heavy economic hitter in 2020

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma's beer industry was a robust economic contributor to the state during the pandemic, bringing in $2.9 billion even though nationally the industry suffered in 2020. With things looking up in the industry, it looks as though the upward trend will continue as the economy continues...
Drinksbrewpublic.com

Brewers Association to Host 3rd Annual National Independent Beer Run Day

In time for Independence Day, the Brewers Association returns with the 3rd Annual National Independent Beer Run Day. Taking place on Saturday, July 3, 2021, the national beer holiday encourages beer lovers to support small and independent breweries by stocking up on local craft beer in anticipation of July 4th celebrations.
Drinkscraftbrewingbusiness.com

Beer Institute releases May 2021 domestic tax paid estimate

Do you like taxes? Let’s test your muster: Recently, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for May 2021. Eh? The May 2021 estimate is 15,000,000 barrels (bbls), an increase of 8.9 percent compared to May 2020 removals of 13,774,000. Go crazy below.
Drinksbrewpublic.com

CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective Releases CANarchy Mixed Pack – Hazy Edition

LONGMONT, Colo. (June 22, 2021) – CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective announces the release of the CANarchy Mixed Pack, Hazy Edition, a 12-pack assortment of some of CANarchy’s hoppiest, haziest offerings. The Hazy Edition is now available in select markets. A juicy, citrusy, hazy IPA from California shares a pack with...
Columbus, OHBrewbound.com

Ohio Craft Brewers Elect Alan Szuter As New Board President

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The member breweries of the Ohio Craft Brewers Association elected six representatives to the eleven-member board of directors. Alan Szuter of Wolf’s Ridge Brewing in Columbus was chosen by the association’s members to succeed Seventh Son Brewing’s Collin Castore as board president. Szuter was appointed to the board in 2018 and subsequently elected to a full two-year term the following summer.
DrinksThe Takeout

The craft beer industry is riding one hell of a roller coaster

The Atlantic’s Amanda Mull wrote a detailed piece this week all about the state of the American craft brewery, and how the industry is now trying to figure out how to sell its products in a marketplace that’s riding a lot of unpredictable waves. Give it a read—it’ll make your head spin.
Agriculturelocal21news.com

Inflated food costs impact restaurants, grocery stores and consumers

Filling your fridge may be leaving your wallet empty. Grocery store customers are feeling sticker-shock and restaurants are facing another challenge after a tough year: Supply chain costs are rising. It’s a result of a labor shortage combined with high demand. “We have certainly seen an increase in food prices...
Bosque, NMnmdarksidebrewcrew.com

Cheers to Change looks to create a more equitable local craft beer industry

Cheers to Change, an initiative created to improve equity and accountability within our local craft brewing industry, quietly came into existence last summer. Now they are starting to make their presence known, and will host their first industry event this week. Bow & Arrow will host the Brewing Industry Pride...
DrinksEvening Star

The future of beer may be concentrated

Breweries have long been on the forefront of environmentally sustainable practices. Sierra Nevada, New Belgium, Boston Beer (Sam Adams) and many other craft and independent breweries have been long time supporters of solar and wind power, water conservation and restoration, reduced carbon footprints with more efficient and better supply chains, etc. Perhaps Yuengling states it best on their packages, “Save our planet. It’s the only one with beer.”
Cincinnati, OHthegnarlygnome.com

The Great Cincinnati Craft Beer Release Roundup [July, 2021]

Every month it happens – new beers hit shelves all across Cincinnati. It’s tough to keep track of it all and to make sure that you don’t miss out on the delicious cans and bottles that sound good to do – but that’s what I’m here for. I try my best to keep a running list throughout the month to make sure you know who’s releasing what, when and where! I’m not perfect… so keep that in mind. If you see something here that isn’t right, or if you see something that is missing – let me know!
Drinksvinepair.com

Tapping Into Culture: Can We Define ‘American’ Craft Beer?

“Tapping Into Culture” is a bi-weekly video series on beer and culture, presented by Sixpoint and VinePair. Check out more episodes in the series here. In Episode 10 of “Tapping Into Culture,” host and VinePair senior editor Cat Wolinski and Sixpoint’s Max Finnance sit down with Brandon Montgomery, creator of Black Beer Travelers, to discuss American craft beer.
Food & Drinksdrinks-insight-network.com

PepsiCo to reduce sugar content in beverages across the EU

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know. PepsiCo has announced plans to reduce sugar content by 25% in sodas and iced tea beverage portfolios across the EU by 2025. By introducing products with less sugar content, the company aims...
Drinksbrewersassociation.org

Getting Inside the Mind of the Craft Beer Consumer – 2021

The BA has once again commissioned the annual Craft Beer Insights Panel survey to take the pulse of adults who enjoy drinking craft beer. Please log in to view this resource. Not a member? Join Now. Members Only Content. Get access to this article, and every article, the BA forum,...