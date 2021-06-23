Ohio Craft Brewers Association releases economic impact study (11% decline in craft beer production volume in 2020)
The COVID-19 pandemic derailed years of steady growth in Ohio’s craft brewing industry, according to the Ohio Craft Brewers Association’s biennial economic impact study. The state’s independent craft breweries were responsible for a total economic impact of $880.7 million in 2020, a decline from the $967.1 million generated in 2018. The study, commissioned by the association and conducted by Silverlode Consulting, reports an 8.9 percent decrease in economic impact and an 11 percent decline in craft beer production volume attributable to the pandemic, but an increase in the number of operating breweries and the number of people directly employed by them.www.craftbrewingbusiness.com