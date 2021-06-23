Ohio Craft Brewers Association releases economic impact study (11% decline in craft beer production volume in 2020)

Every month it happens – new beers hit shelves all across Cincinnati. It’s tough to keep track of it all and to make sure that you don’t miss out on the delicious cans and bottles that sound good to do – but that’s what I’m here for. I try my best to keep a running list throughout the month to make sure you know who’s releasing what, when and where! I’m not perfect… so keep that in mind. If you see something here that isn’t right, or if you see something that is missing – let me know!