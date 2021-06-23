State, local authorities sue Dynegy over Vermilion County coal-ash site
DANVILLE — State and local authorities are suing Dynegy Midwest Generation over the disposal of coal ash at the company’s former Vermilion Power Station near Oakwood. A lawsuit was filed Tuesday by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy linking the disposal of coal ash in on-site ponds with contamination of surrounding groundwater and the Middle Fork of the Vermilion River.www.news-gazette.com