Vermilion County, IL

State, local authorities sue Dynegy over Vermilion County coal-ash site

By DEBRA PRESSEY dpressey@news-gazette.com
The News-Gazette
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANVILLE — State and local authorities are suing Dynegy Midwest Generation over the disposal of coal ash at the company’s former Vermilion Power Station near Oakwood. A lawsuit was filed Tuesday by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy linking the disposal of coal ash in on-site ponds with contamination of surrounding groundwater and the Middle Fork of the Vermilion River.

