Marblehead, MA

Incumbents finish strong in Marblehead selectman race

By Dustin Luca Staff Writer
Salem News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARBLEHEAD — The incumbents led the 15-way Board of Selectmen race in Tuesday's election, though totals for a write-in challenger leave the outcome of the race in question. According to unofficial results on Wednesday morning, incumbent James Nye narrowly topped the ticket with 2,184 votes, followed by fellow board members Jackie Belf-Becker (2,149 votes) and Mose Grader (1,985 votes). Erin Noonan and Alexa Singer round out the remaining seats, with 1,813 and 1,780 votes, respectively.

www.salemnews.com
