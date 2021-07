I have been following the multi-award-winning Fountain Theatre for several years as their plays are always thought-provoking, mind-bending, artistically creative, and socially confrontational. So, I knew when the announcement went out that their new outdoor stage would be presenting the Los Angeles premiere of AN OCTOROON, a radical, incendiary and subversively funny Obie award-winning play by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, my longing to return to live, in-person theatre drew me to attend very early in the run. And it was so exciting to be back in an audience (with safety protocols in place) and be able to greet so many theatre friends I had not seen since early 2020!