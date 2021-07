One of PlayStation 4’s most popular and critically acclaimed exclusives could soon be getting a well-deserved remaster for next-gen. According to leaker SoulsHunt, FromSoftware’s Bloodborne is in Sony’s sights to get a spit and polish in preparation for its arrival on PlayStation 5. While terrific news for any so-called Soulsborne fan (assuming the rumor is true), it’s worth noting that a re-release of this variety doesn’t necessarily indicate that a sequel is in the works. Indeed, SoulsHunt warns fans against expecting as such, as the game’s creator prefers instead to focus on delivering new IP such as Elden Ring rather than multiple entries in the same series.