Apple's long-running embrace of a digital walled garden is well-known and often criticized. It no doubt started with Steve Jobs but has mostly continued on in his absence. And yet, it has allowed the company to become the largest in the world. Some of Apple's recent moves suggest the iPhone maker looks willing to give up some of its control with at least some of its services. However, I'm convinced this is largely a mirage, although it's the direction Apple should be making — at least in certain areas.