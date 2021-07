AUBREY — Alicia Stanley headed to a pool room a few years ago to do a little gambling when she ran into another pool enthusiast. There aren’t many people out there who are into pool as much as Rick Stanley, who took up the game at 8 when his family bought a table. Alicia Stanley is one of them. She started playing pool at about the same age while traveling with her parents, who sold saddles to cowboys and ranchers across Texas.