NutraWomen Wednesday: Susan Mitmesser, PhD, VP, Science & Technology at Pharmavite
This week’s NutraWoman has extensive experience in research and nutrition biochemistry, serves on the editorial board of multiple peer-reviewed journals, and is an active member of several organizations. Susan Mitmesser, PhD, Vice President, Science & Technology at Pharmavite, sat down to share how she manages to make time for all these activities and still remain as passionate about her work as ever.www.nutraingredients-usa.com