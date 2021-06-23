Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

NutraWomen Wednesday: Susan Mitmesser, PhD, VP, Science & Technology at Pharmavite

By Danielle Masterson contact
nutraingredients-usa.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s NutraWoman has extensive experience in research and nutrition biochemistry, serves on the editorial board of multiple peer-reviewed journals, and is an active member of several organizations. Susan Mitmesser, PhD, Vice President, Science & Technology at Pharmavite, sat down to share how she manages to make time for all these activities and still remain as passionate about her work as ever.

www.nutraingredients-usa.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Technology#Pharmavite#Nutrition#Rodents#Nutrawomen#Vp#Nutrawoman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
Related
Cancernutraingredients-usa.com

NutraWomen Wednesday: Sonja Nodland, PhD, Principal Scientist at Kerry Health

Sonja Nodland, PhD, fought and won a battle with childhood cancer and now that fight continues—in the lab. “Right now the cure rates for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which is what I had, I believe are upwards of 90%. Right about the time I was treated, the rate of cure had skyrocketed from 30% 15 years earlier to around 75%. So my parents had a lot of reason to hope, but it was still a very scary time for them,”​ said Nodland, the principal Scientist at Kerry Health.
Medical & BiotechEurekAlert

Application of postbiotics science and technology

Postbiotics: Science, Technology, and Applications explains essential and practical knowledge about postbiotics. Chapters cover the definition and classification of postbiotics, principal methods for preparing them, information about the main post biotic constituents and their biological activities and their clinical health benefits. The authors also familiarize the reader with potential applications...
Healthchaindrugreview.com

New research from Pharmavite points to a decline in self-care for pharmacists

WEST HILLS, Calif. — Findings from a new study conducted by Pharmavite show that pharmacists have compromised their own health and wellbeing by working longer hours to meet the increased demand for their services over the course of the pandemic. 62% of surveyed pharmacists report these new work commitments are a top impediment to self-care and 30% of surveyed pharmacists report that due to this increased demand, they are now taking worse care of themselves when compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Sciencealbuquerqueexpress.com

GB Sciences Using AI Technology in Plant-Based Drug Discovery Research

Biotech innovator GB Sciences has launched a drug discovery platform using AI technology that can identify and predict the efficacy of combinations of novel active ingredients from plants. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / GB Sciences (OTCQB:GBLX) is leading the way in cutting-edge biopharmaceutical research with...
Healthnutraingredients-usa.com

Experts offer clarity on labeling calories for non-macronutrients

Despite some confusion in the marketplace and an unresolved citizen’s petition on the issue, dietary supplement brands should label all nutrition information, particularly calories on sports nutrition products, industry experts tell NutraIngredients-USA. The Natural Products Association filed a citizen’s petition (FDA-2020-P-2134) in 2020​ asking the FDA to address a discrepancy...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Industrywashingtonnewsday.com

Three long-term adverse effects of the Pfizer vaccination

Anybody who has had the Pfizer vaccine is being warned over three delayed side effects. Side effects are rare, but if you notice certain symptoms, be sure to consult a doctor. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, there are three delayed adverse effects to be aware of after receiving the Pfizer vaccination. Pfizer is just one of the vaccines used in the UK, with AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs also available. Pfizer has become massively common among under-30s though, due to the risk of blood clots from the AZ jab.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

People Become Smellier As They Age, Science Says

According to a study published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, older people emit a smell that is characteristic of their old age, colloquially referred to as 'old person smell.'. An odour that is particular to older people. Though not the nicest thing to say about old folks, there is...
Businessrdworldonline.com

CD/Labs joins Science Data Experts helping companies implement machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies

ACD/Labs, a provider of scientific informatics technologies for molecular characterization, has announced a partnership with Science Data Experts (SDE). Together, ACD/Labs and SDE will use their experience and expertise to enable life sciences organizations to implement a variety of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to accelerate innovation in R&D.
Copiague, NYAmityville Record

Technology helps students explore science

Copiague Middle School students are still conducting hands-on experiments in classrooms but online learning and technology have allowed for even more exploration. Copiague Middle School science stude...
Posted by
Dr. Adam Tabriz

Science and Technology in Defiance of the Art of Medicine: The Fundamental Variance of Attitude! (Part 5)

By definition attitude or point of view is a settled way of thinking or feeling about someone or something, typically one that is reflected in a person’s behavior. Every decision we make in our daily lives is equally influenced by our perspective about such a decision. It is merely applied to all disciplines including science, medicine, healthcare, and technology.
Sciencetheclevelandamerican.com

science and technology monitoring

Under pressure from a pandemic: the science and techniques for tracking. Bluetooth tracking apps are used around the world to limit the spread of COVID-19. This technology is already in use in Singapore and Australia, and France is launching its own version of the system, StopCovid, over the weekend. In Quebec, the nonprofit Mila, where Yoshua Bengio works, has developed a similar app, and the federal government has also contacted several companies.
Economyenr.com

City Scoop: Life Sciences, Technology Drive Albany Projects in 2021

The multifamily housing, advanced technology and health care sectors as well as other private commercial development are growing in the state capital district in New York, says Elder. “The capital region is a growing hub of diverse industry clusters, including nanotechnology, semiconductor and clean energy production,” industries that are well...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Associated Press

Stilla Technologies Strengthens Executive Team with Appointment of Matthew Grow, PhD, to Vice President Global Marketing and Commercial Operations

Stilla Technologies, the company innovating the next generation of digital PCR solutions for life science research and clinical diagnostics, today announced the appointment of Matthew Grow, PhD, to Vice President of Global Marketing and Commercial Operations. Trained as a molecular biologist, Dr. Grow brings over 25 years of experience in biological research and commercial management to Stilla during a time of dynamic growth for the company and for digital PCR, which is transforming the fields of genomics and genetic analysis.
Saint Cloud, MNkvsc.org

SCSU Names Associate Dean in Science and Technology Fields

St. Cloud State University has named a permanent Dean of the College of Science and Engineering, School of Computing, Engineering, and Environment. Dr. Maureen Tubboila accepted the position, one that she’s been serving in an interim role since January 2020. Tubboila came to SCSU in 2002 as an associate professor of Biological Sciences, and eventually became the department chair. Her research field is the neuroendocrinology of reproduction.
Lincoln, NEunl.edu

PhD Dissertation Defense – Markéta Podebraska

High interannual variability of forage production in semi-arid grasslands leads to uncertainty when livestock producers make decisions. To inform. proactive drought decision making at the ranch level, Markéta developed a large scale model that estimates the amount of annual forage production using environmental and weather variables and the remote sensing-based Normalized Difference Vegetation Index as a proxy for grassland.

Comments / 0

Community Policy